Davenport family reeling after fatal car crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A Davenport family is reeling after a fatal car accident in Bureau County last Friday, December 4.

Carrie Jones says her husband, daughter, and one son were driving home from picking up a Christmas present when they were struck by another car.

“We were just going along and everything was fine and then it just went black after that,” says Jones.

The family was left upside down in their car in a field.

“I remember I opened my eyes and I could kind of see my husband and I started yelling his name and telling him to wake up,” says Jones.

Isabella, her 11-year-old daughter, and Lloyd, her husband of nineteen years were killed on impact.

Carrie was in the car and on the phone with her other son at the time of the crash.

“I never pressed the off button on the cell phone so he heard everything as soon as it happened,” she says.

Carrie was airlifted to the hospital and came home to her boys several days later.

“I just gave them the biggest hug and we just held each other for forever,” adds Jones.

“Lloyd was the most wonderful man in the world and I know a lot of people say that but he certainly was. Anything I wanted or the kids wanted, he found a way to provide for us. Everybody who ever talked to him, worked with him, waved to him on the street remembers him and they all have something kind to say about him. Nobody dislikes Lloyd,” says Jones.

Isabella loved dancing, dressing up, and her dad. The Jones family says she was a light in the world.

“She was just gorgeous. The most special little girl ever. I mean she really was,” says Jones. “Her and Lloyd were really good friends. They were the best of friends. They did a lot, a lot together. He would do anything for her, she would do anything for him. They would do anything for anybody. I miss them so much and so do my sons.”

Lloyd’s co-workers at Knilans’ Furniture in Davenport say he was an amazing friend and father with a joyous personality.

“It’s almost like Lloyd did all of his work on this earth in a shorter amount of time and although we don’t understand why he was called home so soon, I like to believe it’s because he was an angel here and his work was done. You know for him to go to heaven with his daughter Bella, he wouldn’t want her to go alone and I think that’s a special thing,” Tim Schlickup, Owner of Knilan’s says.

“The way he just changed the environment from a furniture warehouse to a joyous place to work while he’s singing along with the radio and just making the absolute most out of the experience, and there is not a more reliable or better man that I have ever met in my entire life. This individual was absolutely incredible and I will miss him forever.”

Knilans’ set up a benefit fund for the Jones family. You can donate and find more information about the fundraiser at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.