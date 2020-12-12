Davenport school board expected to take action Monday on Superintendent Kobylski’s retirement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski has sent a letter to the school board notifying them of his decision to retire.

The school board is expected to vote on his request and a release agreement during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, according to the agenda.

The retirement will be effective Dec. 7 if approved by the school board, according to the release agreement.

Kobylski’s wrote in the letter, “While my intent is to retire from the Davenport school system, I will continue to direct my full energy and attention toward advancing the noble aim of public education.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a magnificent group of faculty and staff members, as well as a community that supports academic excellence, equity and social justice.”

Kobylski began with the district in the fall of 2019.

In September, he and the district’s chief financial officer were temporarily removed by the State Board of Education.

The BOE said it had had “made every effort over the past three years” to work with the school district to address several issues including disciplinary actions against minority students, special education services, and “serious school safety concerns.”

The BOE in October named T.J. Schneckloth as interim superintendent. Schneckloth previously served as interim superintendent in October 2018 after former Superintendent Art Tate resigned.

