Advertisement

Davenport school board expected to take action Monday on Superintendent Kobylski’s retirement

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski has sent a letter to the school board notifying them of his decision to retire.

The school board is expected to vote on his request and a release agreement during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, according to the agenda.

The retirement will be effective Dec. 7 if approved by the school board, according to the release agreement.

Kobylski’s wrote in the letter, “While my intent is to retire from the Davenport school system, I will continue to direct my full energy and attention toward advancing the noble aim of public education.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a magnificent group of faculty and staff members, as well as a community that supports academic excellence, equity and social justice.”

Kobylski began with the district in the fall of 2019.

In September, he and the district’s chief financial officer were temporarily removed by the State Board of Education.

The BOE said it had had “made every effort over the past three years” to work with the school district to address several issues including disciplinary actions against minority students, special education services, and “serious school safety concerns.”

The BOE in October named T.J. Schneckloth as interim superintendent. Schneckloth previously served as interim superintendent in October 2018 after former Superintendent Art Tate resigned.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Becoming windy Saturday afternoon.
Winter storm takes aim just NW of the QC Friday into Saturday
Temple Emanuel in Davenport had a biblical citation spray-painted on the entrance, something...
Davenport synagogue vandalized on Hanukkah
A Des Moines man has been sentenced to prison for production of child pornography. Officials on...
Iowa man sentenced on production of child pornography charges
U.S. Marshals apprehended Thadeus Gray in Phoenix, AZ. He was wanted by Rock Island Police over...
Suspect in Rock Island murder case apprehended
Davenport schools announce return to hybrid schedule

Latest News

Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and 130...
New Covid cases announced in Whiteside County, 5 additional deaths
Davenport family reeling after fatal car accident in Bureau county
Davenport family reeling after fatal car crash
Officials: Drivers crashes into Small Hands Big Hearts Daycare in Rock Island
Officials: Driver crashes into Small Hands Big Hearts Daycare in Rock Island
Women United, a donor network of United Way Quad Cities, is hoping to raise money to help local...
Women United hoping to raise money to help area students in school