FIRST ALERT DAY for Saturday 12/12/20 now through 6 PM for accumulating snow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY until 6 PM for accumulating snow in our northern and western counties***

A winter storm continues to produce a variety of weather conditions across the region, from rain showers in our southern counties, to a wintry mix of rain and snow in the central portions of our viewing area, to moderate to heavy snow north. This precipitation will change over to all snow as the day progresses, with accumulations likely in the northern half of the TV6 viewing area. This could range from a couple of inches in the QC metro, to an additional 2″ to 4″ north and west of the Quad Cities (these areas have already received 1″ to 3″ overnight). The main impacts will be heavy, wet snow covering roads, and visibility issues while traveling. A WINTER STORM WARNING and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remain in effect for several of these northern counties until 6 PM.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

