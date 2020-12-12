First Alert Day until 6 PM For Accumulating Snow***

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The big weather maker we’ve been waiting for over the past several days arrived last night and continue into this morning, bringing snow, rain and a wintry mix of both to much of the TV6 viewing area. The changeover to all snow occurred by daybreak, and accumulations so far have ranged from 2″ around the QC metro, to as much as 7″, 8″ and 9″ in and around Dubuque county. As of Noon, the snow has lightened considerably, and is not quite as widespread as we observed this morning. We may see additional minor accumulations before the snow wraps up this afternoon/evening. A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 6 PM for snow with compacting on roads and brief visibility issues. Once the snow comes to an end, look for diminishing winds and gradual clearing overnight. Sunshine returns heading into Sunday. Our cool temperatures will stick around as well, with 30′s into next week.

TODAY: Cloudy and blustery with light to moderate snow. High: 37°. Wind: N 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ending early, then gradual clearing and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 34°.

