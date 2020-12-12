Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,924 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,278,945 have been tested and 187,463 have recovered in the state.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,924 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 255,009 cases and 3,212 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,278,945 have been tested and 187,463 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 820 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 125 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 170 were in the intensive care unit and 94 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Illinois and Iowa viewing area.

