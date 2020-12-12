Advertisement

New Covid cases announced in Whiteside County, 5 additional deaths

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Illinois (KWQC) -

Health officials in Whiteside County on Friday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and saw 130 recoveries. They also announced five deaths in the county in the last 24 hours, 3 people in their 80s and 2 in their 90s. There have now been 4,308 confirmed cases in the county.

The death toll in the county stands at 108.

New cases:

  • Six people under the age of 20
  • Seven people in their 20′s
  • Five people in their 30′s
  • Six people in their 40′s
  • Five people in their 50′s
  • Three people in their 60′s
  • Five people in their 70′s
  • Two people 80 or older

County residents can visit this link to see more on the county’s COVID-19 response.

