New Covid cases announced in Whiteside County, 5 additional deaths

WHITESIDE Co., Illinois (KWQC) -

Health officials in Whiteside County on Friday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and saw 130 recoveries. They also announced five deaths in the county in the last 24 hours, 3 people in their 80s and 2 in their 90s. There have now been 4,308 confirmed cases in the county.

The death toll in the county stands at 108.

New cases:

Six people under the age of 20

Seven people in their 20′s

Five people in their 30′s

Six people in their 40′s

Five people in their 50′s

Three people in their 60′s

Five people in their 70′s

Two people 80 or older

County residents can visit this link to see more on the county’s COVID-19 response.

