New Covid cases announced in Whiteside County, 5 additional deaths
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Illinois (KWQC) -
Health officials in Whiteside County on Friday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and saw 130 recoveries. They also announced five deaths in the county in the last 24 hours, 3 people in their 80s and 2 in their 90s. There have now been 4,308 confirmed cases in the county.
The death toll in the county stands at 108.
New cases:
- Six people under the age of 20
- Seven people in their 20′s
- Five people in their 30′s
- Six people in their 40′s
- Five people in their 50′s
- Three people in their 60′s
- Five people in their 70′s
- Two people 80 or older
