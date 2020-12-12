Advertisement

QC Christmas Lights Finder 2020

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Find Christmas Light Displays in the Quad Cities and surrounding area using the map at the QC Christmas Lights Finder Facebook page. This includes everything from residential home displays and professionally done lighting and decor at special venues like city parks or the Quad Cities Botanical Center. Make sure to visit the Facebook page or website of a specific display for official hours, schedules, and parking information.

Watch the segment with Dave Herrell of Visit Quad Cities to learn more about this seasonal resource.

Remember to like Kall Christmas Lights for the most updated information about their display throughout the season!

Posted by QC Christmas Light Finder on Saturday, November 28, 2020

