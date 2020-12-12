Snow Winding Down This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The big weather maker we’ve been waiting for over the past several days arrived last night and continue into this morning, bringing snow, rain and a wintry mix of both to much of the TV6 viewing area. The changeover to all snow occurred by daybreak, and accumulations so far have ranged from 2″ around the QC metro, to as much as 7″, 8″ and 9″ in and around Dubuque county. As of 2 PM, the snow has lightened considerably, and is not quite as widespread as we observed this morning. We’ll see little additional accumulations before the snow wraps up this afternoon/evening. The FIRST ALERT DAY, along with our winter warnings and advisories have been cancelled. Look for diminishing winds and lingering clouds overnight. Sunshine and scattered clouds will return heading into Sunday. Our cool temperatures will stick around as well, with 30′s into next week.

TODAY: Cloudy and blustery with light snow showers. Little additional accumulation. High: 37°. Wind: N 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ending early, then mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 34°.

