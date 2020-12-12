Advertisement

Snow Winding Down This Afternoon

First Alert Day/Warnings & Advisories Have Been Cancelled
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The big weather maker we’ve been waiting for over the past several days arrived last night and continue into this morning, bringing snow, rain and a wintry mix of both to much of the TV6 viewing area. The changeover to all snow occurred by daybreak, and accumulations so far have ranged from 2″ around the QC metro, to as much as 7″, 8″ and 9″ in and around Dubuque county. As of 2 PM, the snow has lightened considerably, and is not quite as widespread as we observed this morning. We’ll see little additional accumulations before the snow wraps up this afternoon/evening. The FIRST ALERT DAY, along with our winter warnings and advisories have been cancelled. Look for diminishing winds and lingering clouds overnight. Sunshine and scattered clouds will return heading into Sunday. Our cool temperatures will stick around as well, with 30′s into next week.

TODAY: Cloudy and blustery with light snow showers. Little additional accumulation. High: 37°. Wind: N 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ending early, then mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 34°.

Light snow showers through the rest of this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
Light snow expected to continue across our northern counties this afternoon.
***First Alert Day until 6 PM For Accumulating Snow***
Light snow expected to continue across our northern counties this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
Accumulating snow across much of the region today, mainly north and west.
***First Alert Day until 6 PM For Accumulating Snow***