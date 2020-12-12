What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?
Let’s find some cheer during December!
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -
There is plenty going on in the QCA as we enter the Christmas and winter seasons. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events.
Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at his website under the title “What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?” All of the QCA December events are listed at that previous link. Watch the entire segment to hear about all the good stuff and events going on in December.
Some of the events outlined during the segment include:
- Local Author Jason Platt Honored For Young Adult Series. He mad the Texas Library Association’s 2021 Little Maverick Graphic Novel Reading List for his “Middle School Misadventures: Operation Hat Heist.”
- Young Author Releases First Children’s Book! Harper Leigh Tapscott’s first book, Stevie The Christmas Turkey is an adorable little story that features a tale told by Harper illustrated by her father, Tristan Tapscott. It was published last week on Dreaming World Books and is available here on Amazon.com!
- Subliminal Cartography Offers Positive Outlook For Troubled Times--This is Sean Leary’s latest novel, Subliminal Cartography.. You can order it here on Amazon, or send $16 via PayPal to seanleary@seanleary.com for a personally signed copy.
- Janessa Calderon Named New Executive Director Of The GQCHCC The driven, 26-year-old native of Muscatine, Iowa, is the new executive director (and the youngest Latina in the job) of the Greater Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce (GQCHCC). After more than two years working for the nonprofit, the board promoted Calderon to the position – its only paid staff — effective Dec. 1, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.