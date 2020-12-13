Advertisement

A Chilly Start With Scattered Clouds For Your Sunday

Sunshine Returns Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - There’s a fresh layer of snow on the ground for some of us, and that will keep temperatures chilly for your Sunday. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies and highs only reaching the lower to middle 30′s. Don’t look for much of a warm up heading into the work week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun over the next several days, with highs in the 20′s to lower 30′s through Wednesday, 30′s Thursday, then readings near the 40 degree mark by the end of the week. Conditions will remain dry through the period.

TODAY:  Partly sunny and cool. High: 33°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Low: 21°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny and cool. High: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

