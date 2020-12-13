Advertisement

Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – An international team of amateur codebreakers have solved a 51-year-old cipher, or coded message, sent by the Zodiac Killer.

The Zodiac Killer terrorized Northern California with a string of murders in the late ’60s, taunting police with coded messages sent to newspapers.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a team in the U.S., Australia and Belgium were able to unscramble what is known as the killer’s “340 cipher.”

According to the team’s leader, the message says: “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me.”

The Zodiac Killer went on to say he’s not afraid of the gas chamber, because he thinks the people he killed will be his slaves in the afterlife.

Investigators had hoped that the Zodiac Killer would reveal his name in one of the ciphers.

The FBI confirmed Friday that the 340 cipher had indeed been cracked by private citizens, and that the case is still active.

