Clearing overnight

A Cool Start To The Work Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - With snow still on the ground farther to the north, temperatures have been cooler there than they have been near the Quad Cities and south. The snow will still be stubborn to get rid of as temperatures will not warm past the mid 30s for the first half of the work week. Skies will clear more by early Monday morning. A cold front will be moving through overnight, leading morning temperatures to the low 20s and teens and highs near the 30 degree mark. It will be feeling like the teens and low 20s all day tomorrow. Another turn to cloudier skies will arrive by Tuesday with highs again in the low 30s. Temperatures will slowly warm well into the 30s Thursday and Friday afternoon. A cold front arriving Saturday will bring rain chances to the area by the morning, but for now it is looking light.

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 23°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 20°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

After a cloudy and chilly start, look for highs in the 30's today.
Scattered Clouds & Sunshine For Your Sunday
A Chilly Start With Scattered Clouds For Your Sunday
Your First Alert Forecast
Cooler overnight