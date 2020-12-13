Advertisement

Cloudy overnight

Cooler temperatures remain
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - There will be a few more snow showers this evening, but the heaviest snowfall is done. Prepare for the cooler air to stick around this week! The good news is that with the end of snow comes the end of heavy cloud cover! Although we’ll have a bit more sunshine for Sunday, the cooler temperatures will allow for a bit of stubbornness on our snow melting if it’s packed. Winds will start to cool down tomorrow so wind chill will not be a major factor, although temperatures will only be in the low 30s for most by the afternoon. Expect the 30s to be the theme for high temperatures with mornings in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 22°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 34°. Wind: NW 0-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 21°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow
Snow coming to and end
Light snow showers through the rest of this afternoon.
Snow Winding Down This Afternoon
Your First Alert Forecast