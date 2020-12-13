Food basket giveaway for veterans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center will host its drive-up food basket give-away on Sunday, December 13.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the veteran must be registered with the center, with their card on hand to receive a basket.

That address is 2720 West Locust Street, Suite 9B in Davenport.

