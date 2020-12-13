Advertisement

Food basket giveaway for veterans

The QC Veteran Outreach Center opened a marketplace for veterans next to its center in...
The QC Veteran Outreach Center opened a marketplace for veterans next to its center in Davenport. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center will host its drive-up food basket give-away on Sunday, December 13.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the veteran must be registered with the center, with their card on hand to receive a basket.

That address is 2720 West Locust Street, Suite 9B in Davenport.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport family reeling after fatal car accident in Bureau county
Davenport family reeling after fatal car crash
Temple Emanuel in Davenport had a biblical citation spray-painted on the entrance, something...
Davenport synagogue vandalized on Hanukkah
Davenport school board expected to take action Monday on Superintendent Kobylski’s retirement
The Illinois State Fair announced seven confirmed Illinois Lottery Grandstand acts for 2021.
Illinois State Fair announces grandstand acts for 2021, introduces Jumbo Pass
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine's...
Kim Reynolds releases statement after emergency approval of Pfizer vaccine

Latest News

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is hosting a Free Fresh Produce Drive to support Quad...
Islamic Center of Quad Cities hosts free fresh produce drive
Crash
Galesburg Police respond to fatal single vehicle accident
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports 8,737 new COVID-19 cases, 127 additional deaths as state sets testing record
Light snow showers through the rest of this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast