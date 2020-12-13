Advertisement

Galesburg Police respond to fatal single vehicle accident

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg police say they responded to a fatal car accident on Friday night. Officials tell TV6 they responded to the intersection of Farnham Street and Grand Avenue at 11:11 p.m. for a single-vehicle accident.

Officials are unable to confirm how many people were in the vehicle or what the cause of the accident was at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

