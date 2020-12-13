Advertisement

Illinois officials report 7,216 new Coronavirus cases, 115 additional deaths Sunday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
Dec. 13, 2020
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ) - Illinois health officials reported 7,216 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 115 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 848,904 cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began, along with 14,291 deaths attributed to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, state officials say 63,648 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 11,776,832 during the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted during that span is currently at 9.1%, while the positivity rate for residents tested for the virus is at 10.6%, officials say.

Hospitalizations related to the virus ticked upward on Sunday to 5,073, with 1,080 of those patients occupying ICU beds, according to health officials.

