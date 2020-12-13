Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,239 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Officials also reported 749 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,239 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday , according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 256,248 cases and 3,213 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,282,703 have been tested and 188,924 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 749 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Of those patients, 94 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 170 were in the intensive care unit and 99 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Illinois and Iowa viewing area.

