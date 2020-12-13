Islamic Center of Quad Cities hosts free fresh produce drive

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities will be hosting their monthly free fresh produce drive on Sunday, December 13.

Organizers say free fresh produce will be given out to help Quad Cities families during this tough time.

The event is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at their center which is located at 6005 34th Avenue in Moline. Organizers say everyone is welcome.

