2M SNAP families can buy groceries online through ALDI

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois residents have a new retail option for using Electronic Benefit Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program online through Instacart.

In a new partnership with ALDI, participants will be able to access fresh food and pantry staples from ALDI via Instacart’s same-day delivery and pick-up services, according to Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services.

“The health and wellness of Illinois families is a top priority of my administration and I am pleased to announce this partnership which offers increased options for SNAP recipients to acquire groceries via online pickup or delivery,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that all Illinois families have access to healthy, nutritious options, regardless of their background.”

As part of this new program, EBT SNAP participants in Illinois will be able to shop from ALDI via the Instacart online site and mobile app. To begin, eligible SNAP customers can visit www.DHS.Illinois.gov/OnlineSNAP.

“We are pleased to see ALDI as the newest retailer option for Illinois residents who use EBT SNAP benefits and have access to healthy, affordable food. As we continue to navigate the effects of COVID-19, we are working to leverage increased opportunities for Illinois residents to use EBT SNAP payments for online grocery delivery and pick-up services in communities across the state,” Grace Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services said.

Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips, and fees for delivery, per federal guidelines.

Customers can shop and select items from ALDI’s EBT SNAP-eligible products. After filling their online shopping carts, customers can choose grocery delivery or pickup for their order and determine how much of their SNAP benefit they would like to allocate to the order.

“We applaud the Illinois Department of Human Services for working to include more retailers to the online EBT program,” Kate Maehr, Executive Director and CEO for the Greater Chicago Food Depository said. “The addition of ALDI greatly expands the reach of this program that allows Illinois households to purchase groceries online using SNAP benefits. This is a critical resource for our most vulnerable neighbors, including those unable to leave their homes. We are excited by this additional step toward more equitable food access in underserved communities, including those on Chicago’s South and West Sides and in the Cook County suburbs.”

Illinois’ initial Online SNAP EBT option launched in June 2020 including Amazon and Walmart.

“The Illinois Department of Human Services will continue working to encourage even more Illinois retailers to participate,” the announcement said.

Currently, any SNAP-Authorized Retailer can allow for customers to complete orders online and pay at the store when they pick up. The Online EBT capability allows the customer to complete the entire transaction online and avoid completing the purchase at the retailer location.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt all communities, but for our most vulnerable populations, it has exacerbated the inequalities that exist when it comes to accessing food,” Andrew Nodes, VP of Retail at Instacart said. “By unlocking the use of EBT SNAP benefits for grocery and delivery services at ALDI in Illinois, we’re helping to ensure that Illinoisans who lack transportation, are homebound with disability or illness, or are elderly can access fresh, nutritious food and supplies during the remainder of the pandemic and beyond. We’re proud of our partnership with Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Human Services and ALDI on this important initiative.”

Any retailers interested in the program can find more information and apply here.

