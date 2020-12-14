QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After the snow earlier this weekend, it was warmer where less fell, and here’s why!

Albedo is a measure of the amount of reflected light off a surface, and is measured from 0 to 1. With this in mind, asphalt has an albedo of 0.1, while snow is near 0.9. This means asphalt reflects only 10% of incoming light.

Grass absorbs most of incoming light, while snow reflects most. (kwqc)

With snow totals from December 11th and 12th reaching over 6 inches in some places to the north, this has made it harder for the snow to melt quickly. So, more snow gives us a higher albedo, and the higher albedo means less heating!

Temperatures were 8-10 degrees cooler in northern counties compared to the south earlier Sunday.

Temperatures as of 2:30 pm show there was close to a 10 degree cooldown where more snow fell. (KWQC)

