Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After the snow earlier this weekend, it was warmer where less fell, and here’s why!
Albedo is a measure of the amount of reflected light off a surface, and is measured from 0 to 1. With this in mind, asphalt has an albedo of 0.1, while snow is near 0.9. This means asphalt reflects only 10% of incoming light.
With snow totals from December 11th and 12th reaching over 6 inches in some places to the north, this has made it harder for the snow to melt quickly. So, more snow gives us a higher albedo, and the higher albedo means less heating!
Temperatures were 8-10 degrees cooler in northern counties compared to the south earlier Sunday.
