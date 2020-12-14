Advertisement

Big Miniature Farms

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MT. CARROL, Ill. (KWQC) -

Mount Carroll’s Historic Downtown has a new storefront, and the products are so popular, people are lining up to buy them up! Big Miniature Farms (BMF) opened their doors in early November of 2020. And owners, Travis & Cami Yenney, couldn’t be more excited and proud. The couple were featured on PSL to talk about the phenomenon and give some background info on the business offering delicious jams (including the VERY POPULAR horseradish flavor) and cheesecakes. Their products are all vegan-friendly and organic. Watch the segment to learn more.

BMF was unofficially formed in the summer of 2019 when, due to an over-zealous crop of organic produce, they started selling it along with their signature horseradish jam at the local farmer’s market. Even though they have backgrounds in finance, culinary school, and manual labor, Cami and Travis never intended to turn BMF into a commercial venture. Well, that has all changed!

Big Miniature Farms / 120 West Market Street / Mount Carroll, IL / (815)906-0158 / Email: bigminiaturefarms@yahoo.com

FACEBOOK PAGE

It's "Saturday Seconds" at BMF 10AM - 2PM •Personal Take & Bake Tater Tot Casserole $5 •Take & Warm Cream of...

Posted by Big Miniature Farms on Saturday, December 12, 2020

