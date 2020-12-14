Advertisement

Cooler start to the week

Much quiet weather on tap this week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A cool front will drop into the area this afternoon and evening leading to a general increase in clouds today, but no precip chances. Highs today will run slightly below normal, in the 20s and 30s, thanks to snow still on the ground. Quiet weather is on tap most of this week with a gradual warming trend back to the 40s. We are watching Saturday morning for our next chance for rain or snow, but even this far out it doesn’t appear to be a high impact system.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 30º. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 23°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 31º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport Police responded to shots fired near the intersection of Leclaire Street and East 9th...
Davenport Police find multiple shell casings in neighborhood Sunday night
Monmouth College announced their swim coach Tom Burek passed away Saturday, December 12 from...
Monmouth swim coach Tom Burek dies of COVID-19
Geneseo restaurant feels “challenge” of County Health Dept.’s indoor dining decision
Geneseo restaurant feels ‘challenge’ of county health department’s indoor dining decision
Crash
Galesburg Police respond to fatal single vehicle crash

Latest News

Highs in the low 30s
Clearing overnight
Highs in the low 30s
Clearing overnight
After a cloudy and chilly start, look for highs in the 30's today.
Clearing overnight
After a cloudy and chilly start, look for highs in the 30's today.
Scattered Clouds & Sunshine For Your Sunday