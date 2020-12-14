Cooler start to the week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A cool front will drop into the area this afternoon and evening leading to a general increase in clouds today, but no precip chances. Highs today will run slightly below normal, in the 20s and 30s, thanks to snow still on the ground. Quiet weather is on tap most of this week with a gradual warming trend back to the 40s. We are watching Saturday morning for our next chance for rain or snow, but even this far out it doesn’t appear to be a high impact system.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 30º. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 23°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 31º.

