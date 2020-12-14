Davenport police enforcing school speed zones as students return to hybrid learning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some students in the Davenport Community School District will return to hybrid learning on Monday.

Davenport police say they will be enforcing school speed zones from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as the in-person learning resumes.

Police ask drivers to obey posted speed limits, pay attention to school speed zones and keep an eye out for children.

