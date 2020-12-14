Davenport police enforcing school speed zones as students return to hybrid learning
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some students in the Davenport Community School District will return to hybrid learning on Monday.
Davenport police say they will be enforcing school speed zones from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as the in-person learning resumes.
Police ask drivers to obey posted speed limits, pay attention to school speed zones and keep an eye out for children.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.