Davenport Police find multiple shell casings in neighborhood Sunday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to shots fired near the intersection of Leclaire Street and East 9th Street Sunday around 7:15 p.m. Officials say they were able to find multiple shell casings in the area.

A TV6 crew says there were four patrol cars at the scene.

Officials say there were no injuries or property damage reported.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

