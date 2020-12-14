Fact or fiction: TV6 Investigates answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines

(KWQC) - After months of research and testing, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is rolling out this week to hospitals and long-term care facilities across the country.

TV6 Investigates looked into some of the myths and questions surrounding the vaccine circulating on social media.

MYTH: The vaccine will give you COVID-19

According to the Centers for Disease Control, none of the COVID-19 vaccines currently in development in the United States use the live virus that causes COVID-19.

The CDC said the vaccine’s goal is to teach our immune system how to recognize and fight the virus that caused COVID-19. The process can sometimes cause symptoms, such as a fever, that are normal and a sign that the body is building immunity.

The CDC said It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and gets sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection, according to the CDC.

MYTH: You don’t need to get the vaccine if you already had COVID-19

Due to the health risks associated with the virus and the fact that re-infection is possible, the CDC advises people to get a vaccine even if they have been sick before due to the health risks associated with the virus and the fact that re-infection is possible.

Experts do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. The immunity someone gains from having an infection, known as natural immunity, varies from person to person. Some early evidence suggests natural immunity may not last very long, according to the CDC.

Myth: COVID-19 vaccines were developed to control the population through microchip tracking or “nanotransducers” in the human brain.

There is no vaccine microchip, and the vaccine will not track people or gather personal information into a database.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this myth started after comments made by Bill Gates from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation about a digital certificate of vaccine records. The technology he was referencing is not a microchip, has not been implemented in any manner, and is not tied to the development, testing, or distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Mayo Clinic.

MYTH: COVID-19 vaccines will alter your DNA

The first COVID-19 vaccines to reach the market are likely to be messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines. According to the CDC, Messenger RNA vaccines work by instructing cells in the body to make a protein that triggers an immune response. According to the Mayo Clinic, injecting messenger RNA into your body will not interact or do anything to your cells’ DNA. Human cells break down and get rid of the messenger RNA soon after using the instructions.

MYTH: You no longer have to wear a face mask after getting the vaccine.

The Rock Island County Health Department said on its website that masks and social distancing are still needed until a large proportion of the population is vaccinated, and we are sure the vaccine provides long-term protection.

Initially, according to the health department, there will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone who wants the vaccine, and the virus still will be transmitted.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.