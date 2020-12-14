Geminid meteor shower peaking this morning and tonight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the years best meteor showers is peaking this morning and tonight. This year is especially good because we are in the new moon phase and there is less light pollution. You will want to look towards the Gemini constellation, specifically towards the star Castor. There, many meteors will originate from. Unfortunately we will have quite a few clouds around tonight, so if you don’t look early this morning you should still be able to see a few later this week.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.