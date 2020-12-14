Advertisement

Henry’s Christmas Yard dog passes away from ‘sudden illness’

By Angela Rose
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Homeowners of a popular neighborhood Christmas display in Moline announced their dog has passed away from a “sudden illness.”

Henry’s Christmas Yard was named after their dog, Henry, and encourages the community to give back every year.

The owners wrote a Facebook post saying doctors did everything they could to save Henry, but he was too sick.

“When you think of Henry now, you can picture him looking down on Henry’s Christmas Yard from his special place in doggie heaven, " the owners said in a Facebook post. “He wants everyone to continue enjoying all this year’s sights and sounds to honor his memory. Thank you all for your prayers, donations, and kind get well wishes. Henry loved each and every one of his fans. He would love for you to keep his memory in your heart forever.”

Henry’s Christmas Yard most recently held a food and blood drive as an option for others to give back this holiday season.

I are very sad to report that our beloved Henry passed away after a sudden illness. The Doctors did everything they...

Posted by Henry's Christmas Yard 1504 26th Avenue Moline, IL on Sunday, December 13, 2020

