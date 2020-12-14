DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Women United, a donor network of the United Way of the Quad-Cities, kicked-off an online auction last Friday called “Holiday Bids to Give” to raise money to help local students get on track in school. Area students and their parents are obviously facing educational hurdles because of the pandemic. Money raised from this auction will go to help the situation.

Gwen Tombergs from United Way of the Quad Cities joined PSL to highlight the auction featuring more than 170 items valued at north of $50,000 — all donated by sponsors, community leaders and volunteers. Holiday Bids to Give is open through 7 p.m. Dec. 18. To learn more or to register for the auction, visit holidaybidgstogive.com. (SEE MORE BELOW!)

The online auction has personal as well as regional experience-type of gifts. For example, included in the array of choices is $8,000 of merchandise donated by Dillard’s (one of the event sponsors). Items range from a Louis Vuitton or Michael Kors purse to pet sitting to a one-night stay in LeClaire or at Stoney Creek Inn. There really is something for everyone included. All the money raised through Holiday Bids to Give will support United Way-led initiatives such as Born Learning, Read to Lead and the new QC Tutor Connection.

There is a live, special event that people are invited to tune in to watch on Wednesday, Dec. 16th at 6 p.m.!!

It will be a 20-minute virtual Holiday Bids to Give Show to get a closer look at auction items and get some entertainment! YOU CAN GET A LINK TO THE EVENT BY REGISTERING FOR THE AUCTION AT holidaybidstogive.com

In addition to their support, event sponsors are offering gifts and discounts, as well as donating portions of sales to support Women United and United Way’s efforts to help local students. To learn more visit www.unitedwayqc.org/womenunited.

