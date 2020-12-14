Advertisement

Hy-Vee Rapid Antigen Testing

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced last week that it will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process. Patients will receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test. SEE BELOW FOR QCA LOCATIONS INCLUDING DATES FOR WHEN THE TESTING WILL START.

Dawn Buzynski of Hy_Vee joins PSL to discuss this new testing option that is being rolled out over the next couple of weeks---including some Quad Cities Hy-Vee locations.

Cost for the test varies by location. At this time, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location.

Earlier this month, the CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance, only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing: individuals who are symptomatic or individuals who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days.

To register for an appointment and to receive a test voucher, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select the rapid antigen test option. A trained Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will process the testing payment before administering the nasopharyngeal swab test. Testing is expected to take less than 2 minutes. Patients should receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours.

  • Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
  • West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14
  • 3860 Elmore Ave. (Gordman’s parking lot), Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21
  • Milan Hy-Vee, 201 W. 10th Ave., Milan, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

