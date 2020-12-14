Advertisement

Illinois-bound traffic pattern changes expected to start on I-74

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - I-74 River Bridge officials on Monday announced upcoming Illinois-bound traffic pattern changes.

The new changes, which take effect on Friday, Dec. 18, will begin a new pattern for Illinois-bound drivers to allow I-74 construction to continue.

Officials announced the following changes on what drivers will need to look out for:

  • Get to know your route
    • Two routes will be provided to get to Illinois – one will provide access to downtown Moline, and the other to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road, and I-280.
  • Getting to downtown Moline
    • Motorists on Illinois-bound I-74 must take Exit 4 to Grant Street/US 67 and continue on to State Street to take the on-ramp to the old bridge.
    • Motorists in downtown Bettendorf can access the old bridge using the existing ramps at either State Street or Grant Street/US 67. After crossing the bridge, motorists will need to exit at either River Drive or 7th Avenue.
  • Getting to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road, and I-280
    • Motorists on Illinois-bound I-74 must take the route provided on the new bridge.
    • Motorists in Iowa will need to access Illinois-bound I-74 at or north of Middle Road. Illinois-bound traffic will then take the new Iowa-bound bridge in a two-way, head-to-head traffic configuration. The first Illinois exit available on this route is Avenue of the Cities.
  • A detour map can be found at this link or in the photo above.
    • The new traffic pattern will be in place until the new Illinois-bound bridge is complete, however, there will be some access changes in early 2021.
  • 7th Avenue & 19th Street
    • 7th Avenue and northbound 19th Street will remain closed. After the Illinois-bound I-74 traffic change is in place, contractors will re-stripe the 7th Avenue/19th Street intersection. This work is weather-dependent, and updates will be provided as we get closer to the date.

Drivers should continue to drive with caution, pay attention to traffic signs, and watch for changing traffic patterns.

⚠️Upcoming Illinois-bound I-74 Traffic Pattern Changes⚠️ Beginning Friday, December 18 (weather permitting), a new...

Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Monday, December 14, 2020

