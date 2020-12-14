Illinois-bound traffic pattern changes expected to start on I-74

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - I-74 River Bridge officials on Monday announced upcoming Illinois-bound traffic pattern changes.

The new changes, which take effect on Friday, Dec. 18, will begin a new pattern for Illinois-bound drivers to allow I-74 construction to continue.

Officials announced the following changes on what drivers will need to look out for:

Get to know your route Two routes will be provided to get to Illinois – one will provide access to downtown Moline, and the other to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road, and I-280.

Getting to downtown Moline Motorists on Illinois-bound I-74 must take Exit 4 to Grant Street/US 67 and continue on to State Street to take the on-ramp to the old bridge. Motorists in downtown Bettendorf can access the old bridge using the existing ramps at either State Street or Grant Street/US 67. After crossing the bridge, motorists will need to exit at either River Drive or 7th Avenue.

Getting to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road, and I-280 Motorists on Illinois-bound I-74 must take the route provided on the new bridge. Motorists in Iowa will need to access Illinois-bound I-74 at or north of Middle Road. Illinois-bound traffic will then take the new Iowa-bound bridge in a two-way, head-to-head traffic configuration. The first Illinois exit available on this route is Avenue of the Cities.

A detour map can be found at this link or in the photo above. The new traffic pattern will be in place until the new Illinois-bound bridge is complete, however, there will be some access changes in early 2021.

7th Avenue & 19th Street 7th Avenue and northbound 19th Street will remain closed. After the Illinois-bound I-74 traffic change is in place, contractors will re-stripe the 7th Avenue/19th Street intersection. This work is weather-dependent, and updates will be provided as we get closer to the date.



Drivers should continue to drive with caution, pay attention to traffic signs, and watch for changing traffic patterns.

