Advertisement

Illinois coronavirus cases surpasses 850k

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 103 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 856,118 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 14,394 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 tests for a total 11,869,088.

As of Sunday night, 4,951 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IPDH says 1,070 patients were in the ICU and 621 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 is 8.7%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 is 10.3%.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to speak during a live COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Watch below:

Sample HTML block

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Boone County: 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 14 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 9 males 90s
  • Fayette County: 1 female 80s
  • Jackson County: 1 male 60s
  • Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
  • Mason County: 1 male 60s
  • McHenry County: 1 female 90s
  • Monroe County: 1 male 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
  • Wabash County: 1 female 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport Police responded to shots fired near the intersection of Leclaire Street and East 9th...
Davenport Police find multiple shell casings in neighborhood Sunday night
Monmouth College announced their swim coach Tom Burek passed away Saturday, December 12 from...
Monmouth swim coach Tom Burek dies of COVID-19
Geneseo restaurant feels “challenge” of County Health Dept.’s indoor dining decision
Geneseo restaurant feels ‘challenge’ of county health department’s indoor dining decision
Crash
Galesburg Police respond to fatal single vehicle crash

Latest News

University of Iowa health officials on Monday announced the University of Iowa Health Care has...
Univ. of Iowa Health Care begins vaccinating front-line workers
A portion of Kirkwood is closed in Davenport due to damages following a car crash over the...
Portion of Kirkwood closed in Davenport following weekend crash
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 665 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths