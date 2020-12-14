Illinois coronavirus cases surpasses 850k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 103 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 856,118 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 14,394 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 tests for a total 11,869,088.

As of Sunday night, 4,951 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IPDH says 1,070 patients were in the ICU and 621 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 is 8.7%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 is 10.3%.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to speak during a live COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

New deaths in Illinois:

Boone County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 14 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 9 males 90s

Fayette County: 1 female 80s

Jackson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Mason County: 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 female 90s

Monroe County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Wabash County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s

