Advertisement

Iowa officials report 665 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 665 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 60 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 256,913 cases and 3,273 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,284,918 have been tested and 190,221 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 764 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Of those patients, 76 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 160 were in the intensive care unit and 86 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Illinois and Iowa viewing area.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport Police responded to shots fired near the intersection of Leclaire Street and East 9th...
Davenport Police find multiple shell casings in neighborhood Sunday night
Monmouth College announced their swim coach Tom Burek passed away Saturday, December 12 from...
Monmouth swim coach Tom Burek dies of COVID-19
Geneseo restaurant feels “challenge” of County Health Dept.’s indoor dining decision
Geneseo restaurant feels ‘challenge’ of county health department’s indoor dining decision
Crash
Galesburg Police respond to fatal single vehicle crash

Latest News

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus cases surpasses 850k
University of Iowa health officials on Monday announced the University of Iowa Health Care has...
Univ. of Iowa Health Care begins vaccinating front-line workers
A portion of Kirkwood is closed in Davenport due to damages following a car crash over the...
Portion of Kirkwood closed in Davenport following weekend crash
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments