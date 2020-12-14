Iowa officials report 665 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 665 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 60 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 256,913 cases and 3,273 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,284,918 have been tested and 190,221 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 764 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Of those patients, 76 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 160 were in the intensive care unit and 86 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Illinois and Iowa viewing area.

