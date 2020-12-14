Advertisement

Iowa’s Homeland Security & Emergency Management director to retire

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) - The director of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Joyce Flinn, has announced she will be retiring. Her retirement, effective January 29, 2021, was announced on Monday.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to announce an interim director at a later date.

“I want to thank Joyce for her service to the state of Iowa and for leading the department during such critical times,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Through historic storms, tornadoes, floods, and a global pandemic, Joyce and her team worked around the clock to deliver resources and support to our communities in need. I wish her the very best in retirement and know that she will continue to be an asset as we transition a new interim director.”

Flinn said she is proud of the team and private sector partners she has worked with.

“It has been an honor to serve as director of the Department and I thank Governor Reynolds for the opportunity,” Flinn said. “During the numerous and ongoing disaster events that have impacted the state, I’m proud of the HSEMD team and thank the many local, state, federal and private sector partners with whom I’ve worked.”

Governor Kim Reynolds appointed Joyce Flinn to serve as the HSEMD director on Jan. 7, 2019, and as the acting director of the department beginning in June 2018.

She has served in this critical role during the 2018 Marshalltown tornado, the floods of 2019, and now during a global pandemic. Flinn began her career with emergency management in 1997 in the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program.

She transferred to the Readiness and Response Bureau in March 2000. She became bureau chief for Readiness and Response in August 2008.

Prior to serving at the helm of HSEMD, Flinn served as Chief of Operations and Response Division Administrator.

