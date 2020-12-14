‘It’s a shame’; Iowa auditor addresses return of CARES ACT money

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand on Monday released a statement following the announcement the state would be returning $21M in CARES ACT money.

Sand, the office’s professional staff, & Office of Inspector General investigated and announced this misuse of funds would have to be repaid, back in October of this year.

“It’s a shame that during the middle of a global pandemic there was even the thought to spend $21,000,000 on a fancy new software system and not on saving small businesses or increasing our testing capacity,” Sand said. “Iowans can rest assured that our office will continue to work on our own and potentially in conjunction with other federal agencies to ensure that every dollar of CARES ACT money is properly accounted for.”

The Reynolds Administration has until Jan 1st to reallocate the $21,000,000 for appropriate expenses to help Iowans in need, otherwise if not reallocated the money will be returned to the United States Treasury Department.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.