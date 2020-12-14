Advertisement

‘It’s a shame’; Iowa auditor addresses return of CARES ACT money

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand on Monday released a statement following the announcement the state...
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand on Monday released a statement following the announcement the state would be returning $21M in CARES ACT money.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand on Monday released a statement following the announcement the state would be returning $21M in CARES ACT money.

Sand, the office’s professional staff, & Office of Inspector General investigated and announced this misuse of funds would have to be repaid, back in October of this year.

“It’s a shame that during the middle of a global pandemic there was even the thought to spend $21,000,000 on a fancy new software system and not on saving small businesses or increasing our testing capacity,” Sand said. “Iowans can rest assured that our office will continue to work on our own and potentially in conjunction with other federal agencies to ensure that every dollar of CARES ACT money is properly accounted for.”

The Reynolds Administration has until Jan 1st to reallocate the $21,000,000 for appropriate expenses to help Iowans in need, otherwise if not reallocated the money will be returned to the United States Treasury Department.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport Police responded to shots fired near the intersection of Leclaire Street and East 9th...
Davenport Police find multiple shell casings in neighborhood Sunday night
Monmouth College announced their swim coach Tom Burek passed away Saturday, December 12 from...
Monmouth swim coach Tom Burek dies of COVID-19
Crash
Illinois State Police identify pedestrian killed in Galesburg crash
Geneseo restaurant feels “challenge” of County Health Dept.’s indoor dining decision
Geneseo restaurant feels ‘challenge’ of county health department’s indoor dining decision

Latest News

Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
TV6 Investigates looked into some of the myths and questions surrounding the vaccine...
Fact or fiction: TV6 Investigates answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines
Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine as trials continue to take place. Photo courtesy MGN.
Fact or fiction: TV6 Investigates answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines
In a release on Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has directed the Iowa Department of...
State of Iowa to return CARES funds that was spent on IT expenses