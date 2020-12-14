Advertisement

Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Fort Madison

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Lee County on multiple drug charges.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force on Monday announced the arrest of 48-year-old Johnny Garcia, of Donnellson, Iowa. He was arrested on December 11 in the 2100 block of of Avenue H in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Garcia’s arrest is the result of a traffic stop that was conducted during a multi-agency proactive enforcement operation. Officials say this was conducted by the task force, Lee County G.H.O.S.T., Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Donnellson Police Department, Montrose Police Department and Probation/Parole.

Garcia is being charged with possession of a controlled substance 3rd or subsequent - methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription pills, carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Justice and the funds administered by the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

