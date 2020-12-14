Advertisement

New pedestrian, bike trail to open Tuesday in Moline

The new pedestrian and bike trail route in Moline has been completed and officials say it will open on Tuesday.
The new pedestrian and bike trail route in Moline has been completed and officials say it will open on Tuesday.(kwqc, i74 river bridge)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The new pedestrian and bike trail route in Moline has been completed and officials say it will open on Tuesday.

Officials with the I-74 River Bridge project announced Monday the new route will take pedestrians towards the river and under the new I-74 structure.

If you’re out on the new trail TV6 would like to see your photos and videos! Send photos of the new trail and the views of the new bridge through our news app or at this link.

