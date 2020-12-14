New pedestrian, bike trail to open Tuesday in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The new pedestrian and bike trail route in Moline has been completed and officials say it will open on Tuesday.

Officials with the I-74 River Bridge project announced Monday the new route will take pedestrians towards the river and under the new I-74 structure.

If you’re out on the new trail TV6 would like to see your photos and videos! Send photos of the new trail and the views of the new bridge through our news app or at this link.

We have some exciting news! We’ve completed the new pedestrian/bike trail route in Moline and it opens tomorrow,... Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.