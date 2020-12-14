Advertisement

Officials: Man, two minors charged following business burglary in Henry Co., Iowa

A man and two minors have been charged with 3rd-degree burglary following a business that was...
A man and two minors have been charged with 3rd-degree burglary following a business that was burglarized in Salem.(WDTV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man and two minors have been charged with 3rd-degree burglary following a business that was burglarized in Salem.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the burglary on December 4 just before 10 a.m. Officials say a business in the 200 block of South main Street in Salem was damaged and had items stolen after someone had entered through a window.

An investigation determined three people were involved. Officials say 18-year-old Daniel Rice, of Mount Pleasant, and two minors have been identified and charged with 3rd-degree burglary, 4th-degree criminal mischief and 5th-degree theft.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfield Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

