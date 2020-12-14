Advertisement

Pandemic Isolation Made Worse By Hearing Loss

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

One of the biggest negatives of the pandemic is the isolation--especially for seniors who may have been on there own for the last eight months. Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back on PSL to talk about depression levels having increased due to a lack of connection and all of this is made worse by hearing loss (and mask-wearing makes everything more confusing, too!).

Parker talks about how treating hearing loss is more important than ever now. Devices can make connection easier over Zoom, etc. Concept by Iowa Hearing also ensures that locations are sanitized and offer safe exams and device consults. There are openings available to get this addressed before Christmas or the New Year 2021.

