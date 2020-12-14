Pet food manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the nation’s leading pet food manufacturers plans to create more than 270 jobs in Dubuque.

Simmons Pet Food, Inc. intends to buy the former Flexsteel Industries facility by the end of this year, according to a recent release from the City of Dubuque.

The company is planning to hire 138 workers by the middle of 2021 and will increase their employee total to 271 within the next three years. The facility will operate 24/7 and starting wages will be approximately $20 an hour.

Simmons is the sixth largest pet food manufacturer in the U.S. and North America’s largest maker of store brand and private label wet pet food products. Simmons manufactures wet and dry pet food for dogs and cats, as well as pet treats for dogs.

The operation in Dubuque would be Simmons’ wet food canning line and would amount to a nearly $80 million investment.

In addition to the facility purchase and employee hires, Simmons is paying to construct three expansions to the existing facility, as well as the construction of a 75,000 square foot warehouse and to purchase over 8 usable acres from the City for parking/staging purposes as well as to provide room to add warehouse space.

A public hearing is set for Thursday, December 17th at Dubuque City Council, where the resolution to approve the deal between the City and Simmons is expected to be adopted.

