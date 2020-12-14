Pharmacy company hosting virtual job fair to hire 175 people in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A division of UnitedHealth Group’s drug insurance company is looking to hire about 175 people in Moline.

They are looking for pharmacy techs, customer support and other positions. The new positions being offered include both onsite and remote working opportunities.

The positions will be based at the divvyDOSE location on River Drive in downtown Moline. divvyDOSE delivers pre-packaged prescription medications to patients with chronic illnesses.

A virtual job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

