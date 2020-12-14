Advertisement

Pharmacy company hosting virtual job fair to hire 175 people in Moline

(MGN)
(MGN)(WLUC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A division of UnitedHealth Group’s drug insurance company is looking to hire about 175 people in Moline.

They are looking for pharmacy techs, customer support and other positions. The new positions being offered include both onsite and remote working opportunities.

The positions will be based at the divvyDOSE location on River Drive in downtown Moline. divvyDOSE delivers pre-packaged prescription medications to patients with chronic illnesses.

A virtual job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

You can register online here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport Police responded to shots fired near the intersection of Leclaire Street and East 9th...
Davenport Police find multiple shell casings in neighborhood Sunday night
Monmouth College announced their swim coach Tom Burek passed away Saturday, December 12 from...
Monmouth swim coach Tom Burek dies of COVID-19
Geneseo restaurant feels “challenge” of County Health Dept.’s indoor dining decision
Geneseo restaurant feels ‘challenge’ of county health department’s indoor dining decision
Crash
Galesburg Police respond to fatal single vehicle crash

Latest News

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus cases surpasses 850k
University of Iowa health officials on Monday announced the University of Iowa Health Care has...
Univ. of Iowa Health Care begins vaccinating front-line workers
A portion of Kirkwood is closed in Davenport due to damages following a car crash over the...
Portion of Kirkwood closed in Davenport following weekend crash
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 665 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths