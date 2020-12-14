Police: Suspect arrested after fleeing from accident
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say one person has been arrested following an accident in the area of the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue Sunday afternoon. Officials say a vehicle hit a parked truck around 6:40 p.m.
The suspected driver then ran away, according to police. The driver has been arrested and taken into custody.
Officials say no one was injured in the accident.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
