Portion of Kirkwood closed in Davenport following weekend crash
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of Kirkwood is closed in Davenport due to damages following a car crash over the weekend.
Police say it is closed between Spring and Christie Streets. This is due to damages that occurred to the overhead railroad structure at Mound following a crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The road will be closed the week of December 14 while Canadian Pacific Rail repairs the structure.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.