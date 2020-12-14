Portion of Kirkwood closed in Davenport following weekend crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of Kirkwood is closed in Davenport due to damages following a car crash over the weekend.

Police say it is closed between Spring and Christie Streets. This is due to damages that occurred to the overhead railroad structure at Mound following a crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The road will be closed the week of December 14 while Canadian Pacific Rail repairs the structure.

