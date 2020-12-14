Quad City residents gather for Hanukkah ceremony days after reported vandalization at local Temple

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - On the first day of Hanukkah this year, Temple Emanuel in Davenport was reportedly vandalized with what Rabbi Linda Bertenthal described as “hateful language in this context.”

The incident inspired non-Jewish members of the QCA to attend a Hanukkah ceremony in Bettendorf as a sign of solidarity.

“I wanted to come and show support for the faith, I’m not of the faith but after everything that’s been going on in the community I felt that it would be good to have some support,” Bettendorf resident Louann Humphrey said.

“It’s also for we as a community to come together, jews, non-jews, Quad Citians, to say the repugnant act of cowardness and bigotry that took place at Temple Emanuel, that does not speak for the community,” Bettendorf resident Jeno Berta said.

Rabbi Schneur Cadaner said the act is a single bad act and he asked the community to find the good in people.

“The story that took place in Hanukkah was the pure olive oil and how do you make a pure olive oil? You take olives, there’s oil in the olives, hidden, every person in this world has that potential to be that pure that’s in the oil,” Cadaner said. “And I bet you, the next time you do a good deed for someone else, you will reveal their goodness, and they will share their goodness with someone else to reveal the other person’s goodness.”

Davenport Police said a report has been filed and an investigation is ongoing into the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to contact officials or submit a tip through CrimeStoppers.

