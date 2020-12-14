Advertisement

Report blames national Dems for role in Iowa caucus mess

(KWQC)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A new audit report blames the national Democratic Party’s involvement in the Iowa caucuses for problems that delayed the results for days at the beginning of the 2020 presidential nominating battle. The report was commissioned by the Iowa Democratic Party. It criticizes the national party’s role in delaying development of an app used to report results and in demanding a last-minute data conversion tool that failed on caucus night in February. But the report also says the state party should have bolstered its back-up phone system for compiling results after the rollout of the app was slow. That phone system was overwhelmed on caucus night.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport family reeling after fatal car accident in Bureau county
Davenport family reeling after fatal car crash
Davenport school board expected to take action Monday on Superintendent Kobylski’s retirement
Crash
Galesburg Police respond to fatal single vehicle crash
FIRST ALERT DAY for accumulating snow north and west until 6 PM
FIRST ALERT DAY for Saturday 12/12/20 now through 6 PM for accumulating snow
Geneseo restaurant feels “challenge” of County Health Dept.’s indoor dining decision
Geneseo restaurant feels ‘challenge’ of county health department’s indoor dining decision

Latest News

Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois officials report 7,216 new Coronavirus cases, 115 additional deaths Sunday
Monmouth College announced their swim coach Tom Burek passed away Saturday, December 12 from...
Monmouth swim coach Tom Burek dies of COVID-19
Lovie Smith fired at Illinois
Illinois fires football coach Lovie Smith