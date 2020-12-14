Residents can help Davenport police speed up investigations with new security camera program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking residents to consider registering their home security cameras through its new program.

The Camera Registration Program can be especially helpful during the holiday season when many are expecting deliveries to their homes.

Police say investigations frequently involve officers canvassing areas surrounding a crime scene for security cameras. Knowing where cameras are located can help officers speed up investigations. It allows them to prioritize where to begin looking for evidence.

According to the police department, the voluntary camera registration program is only accessible to law enforcement personnel. The program will not have access to any cameras or systems. It will only document their locations and the contact information provided by the owner.

Residents can sign up for the program here.

Don’t let a “Grinch” ruin your holiday season! #StaySafeDavenport! Partner with our officers to help keep your packages... Posted by Davenport Police Department on Sunday, December 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.