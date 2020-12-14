Rock Island County COVID-19 deaths near 200

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Three additional deaths have been reported out of Rock Island County due to COVID-19. This now brings the county total of deaths to 199.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the loves ones of these residents,” Rock Island County Health Department’s Administrator Nita Ludwig said.

The new deaths; a woman in her 80′s who was in the hospital, and two women in their 90′s who were in long-term care facilities.

Officials on Monday also announced 50 new cases, bringing the county total to now 9,783 cases.

Currently, 63 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

1 woman 100 or older

3 women in their 90s

5 women in their 80s

3 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 50s

4 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

1 man 100 or older

5 men in their 90s

2 men in their 80s

2 men in their 70s

2 men in their 60s

8 men in their 40s

1 boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

