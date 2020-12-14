Rockford man dies after driving off roadway, hitting tree in Carroll County

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following a car crash in Carroll County last week.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to U.S. Highway 52 just west of Dauphin Road for a crash just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. That is roughly one mile east of Savanna.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle on the south side of U.S. Highway 52. Initial investigations show the driver, 72-year-old Willie March, of Rockford, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 52 when he lost control and left the roadway.

Officials say the vehicle entered the ditch and then hit a tree.

March was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Savanna Police Department, Savanna Fire Department, Savanna ambulance, Shannon Fire Department and J & S Body Shop.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

