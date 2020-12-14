Advertisement

Rockford man dies after driving off roadway, hitting tree in Carroll County

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to U.S. Highway 52 just west of Dauphin Road for a crash just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. That is roughly one mile east of Savanna.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following a car crash in Carroll County last week.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to U.S. Highway 52 just west of Dauphin Road for a crash just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. That is roughly one mile east of Savanna.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle on the south side of U.S. Highway 52. Initial investigations show the driver, 72-year-old Willie March, of Rockford, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 52 when he lost control and left the roadway.

Officials say the vehicle entered the ditch and then hit a tree.

March was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Savanna Police Department, Savanna Fire Department, Savanna ambulance, Shannon Fire Department and J & S Body Shop.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

