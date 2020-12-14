Advertisement

The Charcuterie Guide

How to build a delicious party platter for any size crowd
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) -

Megan Ruffles, the Iowa woman behind The Chic(ish) Chick blog, returns as a PSL guest to talk about how to build Christmas (or any season) party platters for everyone--including fussy kids. She readily admits that Charcuterie is one of her passions! That’s why she has curated a book filled with meat & cheese trays(see below). These boards are the perfect way to entertain no matter the size of your crowd (likely to be smaller this year).

Charcuterie boards are not only gorgeous, they contain a combination of flavors and nibbles for a simple no-fuss party snack. It’s not difficult to prepare a meat and cheese board that everyone will rave about! Adding various flavors from simple everyday ingredients takes very little prep and just minutes to build! Watch the segment to see how to build the perfect board.

Ruffles also highlights The Chic(ish) Market including her Chic(ish) Charcuterie Book and her husband’s hand-crafted Mini Cheese Boards in various woods (including maple, hickory, etc.) Watch the segment to learn more about her recommendations and product line.

Below are some of her design ideas as shared on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

