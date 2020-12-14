Advertisement

Thousands of COVID-19 doses expected to be delivered in QCA

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quad Cities (KWQC) - Leaders of the State of Iowa and Illinois are expecting to see shipments of the vaccine the week of December 13-20th, 2020.

The Rock Island County Health Department is expecting 1,000 doses that will be split evenly between UnityPoint-Trinity and Genesis Health Systems.

Scott County is expecting about 2,000 doses that will primarily be going to Genesis and UnityPoint-Trinity health facilities.

QCA health experts also mention how no short cuts were taken in the development of the vaccine and it is safe to take once shipments are delivered.

Phizer Global Supply President Mike McDermott says vaccines are in the process of shipment.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard over many months doing test shipments, improving our shippers, making sure that they can maintain temperature during the entire journey. We’re very happy with the solution,” said McDermott.

QCA health experts also says people should expect side effects like headaches, chills, or fever to go away without complication or injury within about a day or two. They say these are signs that your immune system is responding to the vaccine and building immunity.

Plus even if you are healthy, experts say getting a COVID-19 vaccine protects you and others around you.

