Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City is getting the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

The hospital said its workers are among those who will get vaccinated first.

In a statement, the hospital said, “We believe that this vaccine is safe and will be effective in preventing COVID-19. While supply of the vaccine will be initially limited, we will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all UI Health Care employees who would like to receive it.”

In total, the state will receive more than 170,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this month.

Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said she expects anyone who wants the vaccine will have it available to them by the middle of 2021.

